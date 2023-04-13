Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Commanders to be sold for record $6B to Josh Harris group

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders helmet on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField.
Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders helmet on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The group led by Josh Harris has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the Washington Commanders for a U.S. sports franchise record $6 billion, Sportico reported on Thursday

Watch
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Tuesday 12:56PM

Per Sportico, Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the Harris group -- which includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson -- are hoping to complete the contract in the coming days. Harris is the principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

Advertisement

ESPN reported last month that Snyder received a pair of $6 billion offers, with the other coming from Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be in the mix, did not submit an offer, multiple media outlets reported.

The price tag of $6 billion smashes the previous record sale for a U.S. sports franchise, set last August after Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In August, Forbes valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion, sixth among the NFL's 32 teams. Snyder also owns FedEx Field and the 264-acre property that surrounds it, plus the 150-acre team headquarters in Ashburn, Va

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was also in the mix to purchase the club Snyder has owned since 1999.

Advertisement

"I'll be flat-out honest," Fertitta told CNBC on Thursday. "I made a bid on the Washington Commanders for $5.6 billion. That's the value that Forbes had them at, and at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand on everything and that's where we are. If they can get somebody to pay them more than that, good luck to them. ... I don't think $6 billion is the right number.

Harris and Rales have net worths of $5.8 and $5.5 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media