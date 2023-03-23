Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signs franchise tender

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Newly minted starting running back Tony Pollard signed his franchise tender with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, locking in his $10.091 million salary for 2023, ESPN reported.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Will Aaron Rodgers turn the Jets into instant contenders?
Yesterday
Trent Crimm returns to Ted Lasso…to write a book?!?!
Tuesday 5:07PM

Pollard and the Cowboys have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Pollard's 2022 breakout season ended with a bad leg break, but he's expected to be full strength in time for the mandatory portion of offseason workouts.

Advertisement

Pollard, 25, ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries -- all career highs -- while splitting time in the Dallas backfield with Ezekiel Elliott in 2022.

However, the Cowboys released Elliott in a cost-cutting move on March 15.

The Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran Ronald Jones earlier this week.

G/O Media may get a commission
Binoid THC-O Gummies
25% Off + Free Shipping
Binoid THC-O Gummies

Premium THC-O
Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight.

Use the promo code GIZMODO25
Advertisement

Pollard, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, sustained a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of the Cowboys' divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ten days later he underwent "tightrope" surgery to provide stability to the injured ankle.

His fibula should return to full strength by late March.

--Field Level Media