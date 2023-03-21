Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Cowboys reach deal with RB Ronald Jones

By
Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Ronald Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for Jones, who visited the Cowboys on Monday.

The Dallas backfield is in flux after the team released Ezekiel Elliott last week. Fellow running back Tony Pollard enjoyed a Pro Bowl season in 2022 before sustaining a leg injury, however he's expected to be full strength in time for the mandatory portion of offseason workouts.

Jones, 25, was buried on the depth chart behind fellow running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones finished with 17 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown in six games (zero starts).

Selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones has 505 carries for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns in 61 career games (25 starts) with the Buccaneers and Chiefs. He also has 77 catches for 593 yards and a score.

--Field Level Media

