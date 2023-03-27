Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner agrees to 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 27, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Sloan Park.
Mar 27, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Sloan Park.
Image: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract extension, ESPN reported Monday night.

Watch
Kansas head coach Bill Self's legacy is 'untouchable' | Comedian Rob Riggle
7 hours ago
Worst sports moments of the week
Friday 3:55PM

Hoerner originally was set to enter free agency following the 2025 season but will now test the open market after the 2026 campaign. He is currently making $2.5 million in his first year of arbitration and will make about $15 million over the next two years before getting roughly $20 million in 2026, per ESPN.

Advertisement

With the extension, Chicago has its middle infield locked down for the foreseeable future after the Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal this offseason.

Hoerner, 25, hit .281 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs in 135 games last season, his fourth with the Cubs. He also had 22 doubles and five triples to go along with 20 stolen bases.

G/O Media may get a commission
New Amazon Fire TVs
Ooh. stunning.
New Amazon Fire TVs

QLED UHD 4K realness
Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 247 career games, all with Chicago, Hoerner has a .277 average with a .333 on-base percentage, a .385 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 101 RBIs. The Cubs selected Hoerner with the 24th overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Stanford.

--Field Level Media