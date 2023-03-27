Report: Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner agrees to 3-year extension

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract extension, ESPN reported Monday night.

Hoerner originally was set to enter free agency following the 2025 season but will now test the open market after the 2026 campaign. He is currently making $2.5 million in his first year of arbitration and will make about $15 million over the next two years before getting roughly $20 million in 2026, per ESPN.

With the extension, Chicago has its middle infield locked down for the foreseeable future after the Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal this offseason.

Hoerner, 25, hit .281 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs in 135 games last season, his fourth with the Cubs. He also had 22 doubles and five triples to go along with 20 stolen bases.

In 247 career games, all with Chicago, Hoerner has a .277 average with a .333 on-base percentage, a .385 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 101 RBIs. The Cubs selected Hoerner with the 24th overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Stanford.

--Field Level Media