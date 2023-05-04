Report: Cubs calling up 1B prospect Matt Mervis

The Chicago Cubs are calling up power-hitting prospect Matt Mervis, ESPN reported Thursday

The 25-year-old first baseman is expected to join the team Friday for a weekend home series against the Miami Marlins.

Mervis has not made his major league debut. He is hitting .286 with a .962 OPS, six homers and 27 RBIs in 24 games this season at Triple-A Iowa.

Last season, Mervis slashed .309/.379/.606 with 36 homers, 40 doubles and 119 RBIs in 137 games across three minor league stops.

Mervis is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Chicago farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Unselected out of Duke in the abbreviated five-round 2020 MLB draft, Mervis signed with the Cubs that June

--Field Level Media