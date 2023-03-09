Report: D.C. billionaire joins Josh Harris in bid to buy Commanders

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Washington D.C. billionaire businessman Mitchell Rales is teaming with fellow billionaire Josh Harris in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Thursday.

Rales and Harris reportedly have a combined net worth of 11.8 billion.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly is looking to fetch $7 billion for the team. In August, Forbes valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion, sixth among the NFL's 32 teams. Snyder also owns FedEx Field and the 264-acre property that surrounds it, plus the 150-acre team headquarters in Ashburn, Va.

Harris is the principal owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers and is the general partner of Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

Rales, 67, is the founder of Danaher Corp.

Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team in November amid myriad investigations into alleged financial improprieties and rampant sexual harassment under Snyder's watch.

Harris and Rales are in competition with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertita, who reportedly submitted a $5.5 billion bid to buy the Commanders last month.

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos reportedly hired an investment firm to explore the possibility of bidding on the Commanders. A subsequent report, however, said Snyder barred Bezos from placing a bid.

