Report: Damian Lillard to discuss Blazers' future

Seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and his agent are meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to discuss the franchise's direction, Turner Sports reported

Lillard is reportedly unhappy with the team's decision to use the No. 3 overall pick in last week's draft instead of trading it to acquire a high-level co-star such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Advertisement

The Trail Blazers drafted NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third pick

Lillard, 32, has played his entire 11-year career with Portland, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012.

Advertisement Advertisement

He averaged a franchise-record 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, the third-highest clip in the league, but Portland finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Lillard, who is represented by Aaron Goodwin, is scheduled to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season. Lillard signed a four-year, $176.3 million deal in July 2022.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media