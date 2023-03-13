Report: Deal sending Aaron Rodgers to Jets is 'done'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

When the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday afternoon, it appears likelier than ever that Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets.

While Rodgers has remained coy about his own decision-making timeline, Pro Football Network reported Monday that "Rodgers to the Jets is done."

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while catching passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White, chimed in shortly afterward.

Advertisement

"I can finally enjoy my vacay now," he tweeted from the island of Saint Barthelemy, following that up with, "Y'all (should) see this smile on me (right now)."

Other media outlets were more conservative Monday, with ESPN reporting the Jets were "cautiously optimistic" that Rodgers would agree to be traded.

Talks between the two parties have been ongoing for days. Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed Friday that the team granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets about a deal that would put the four-time NFL MVP in Gotham Green.

The Jets visited Rodgers, 39, in California last week, and reports Wednesday indicated there was optimism New York was "on the verge" of acquiring Rodgers.

Advertisement

The Jets then restructured the contracts of cornerback DJ Reed, guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end Tyler Conklin to save $15.2 million of cap space in 2023. Rodgers' cap charge for 2023 nearly matches that amount: $15.74 million.

No trades for players under contract can be made official until the first day of the NFL league year.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media