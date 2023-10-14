NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson (shoulder) could return next week

Field Level Media
Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) could be ready to return next week against the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported Saturday.

Watson, who is dealing with a deep contusion in his rotator cuff, was ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark his second straight game missed.

The ESPN report runs in stark contrast to other reports, including Cleveland.com, that say Watson could miss multiple games even more than a month.

"He's making progress," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "He's getting better. He's very disappointed. He wants to play. He wants to be able to compete with his teammates, so he's just got to focus on getting better every day."

P.J. Walker is set to get the start Sunday after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in place of Watson on Oct. 1 during a 28-3 setback against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson had insisted that he would play in Week 4 against Baltimore before a "collective decision," according to the team, sidelined him for that game. Amid all of that, Stefanski said Watson had been medically cleared to play.

The Browns then had a bye week last week.

Watson has thrown for 678 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in three games this season, getting sacked 12 times.

—Field Level Media