Report: Dodgers P Julio Urias facing domestic violence charge

Field Level Media
Aug 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) on the mound in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is facing a felony domestic violence charge, ESPN reported Monday.

The 27-year-old left-hander was arrested Sunday night, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told ESPN.

Urias was booked late Sunday and released Monday morning on $50,000 bond, per the report.

Urias is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season. His next scheduled start is Thursday at Miami.

A 20-game winner in 2021 and the National League ERA leader (2.16) in 2022, Urias is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA in 158 games (122 starts) since making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2016.

Urias was previously arrested for domestic battery in May 2019. Major League Baseball suspended him 20 games after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground in a Los Angeles mall parking lot.

Prosecutors elected not to file misdemeanor charges in that incident provided that he meet certain conditions, including 52 weeks of domestic counseling.

—Field Level Media