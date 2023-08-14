Report: Dodgers to add RHP Gus Varland for bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to select the contract of right-hander Gus Varland, according to the Los Angeles Times, and add him to the roster in advance of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Thursday.

The Dodgers have a bullpen vacancy after right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the injured list before Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies with right forearm inflammation. Los Angeles will have to make a corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Advertisement

The Brewers know all about Varland. They made him a Rule 5 selection in December, but he ultimately was returned to the Dodgers in May. Varland's first four big league outings in April were scoreless and he even had a scoreless outing against the Dodgers on May 9.

On May 15, through, Varland was crushed for nine runs on six hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and was designated for assignment. He made eight appearances for Milwaukee and had an 11.42 ERA.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dodgers acquired Varland from the Oakland Athletics before the 2021 season and spent two years at Double-A Tulsa, going 5-8 with a 5.98 ERA in 57 appearances (21 starts).

Kelly was 1-0 and had not allowed a run in four appearances since rejoining the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox in a trade-deadline move. He is a combined 2-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season.

Advertisement

In 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, White Sox and two stints with the Dodgers, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA in 443 appearances (81 starts). He has 720 strikeouts in 800 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media