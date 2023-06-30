Report: Draymond Green, Warriors agree to $100M deal

Free agent forward Draymond Green is returning to the Golden State Warriors, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million deal with a player option in his final season, ESPN reported Friday

Green, who has played all 11 of his seasons with Warriors, became a free agent after declining a $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft, the 33-year-old Green is a four-time All-Star and has won four titles with teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green won the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and has been named eight All-Defensive teams, including a second-team selection last season.

New Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said keeping Green in the fold was the team's top priority this summer. By declining the option and reducing his scheduled 2023-24 salary by more than $5 million, the Warriors reportedly saved more than $40 million in luxury tax charges

"What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him," Dunleavy said at his introductory news conference on June 19.

It's been a busy offseason for Golden State, as the team traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards to acquire Chris Paul to run the second unit. Per the ESPN report, the Warriors are in the market for swingmen and front court players on minimum deals to fill out the roster

--Field Level Media