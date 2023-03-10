Report: Eagles allow CB Darius Slay to seek trade

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing veteran cornerback Darius Slay's agent to seek a trade, ESPN reported Friday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection did not request a trade and the team hopes to keep him in Philly, per the report.

Slay, 32, is entering the final season of a three-year, $50 million deal signed in March 2020.

Advertisement

He is due a base salary of $17 million with a cap hit of $26.1 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Slay started all 17 games in 2022 and registered 14 passes defensed and three interceptions for a unit that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game).

He added 12 tackles in the postseason for the NFC champs, who lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Slay, who is represented by Drew Rosenhaus, recently discussed his contract situation and his desire to remain in Philadelphia on the "Montgomery & Co." podcast.

Advertisement

"Of course I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles. They took another chance on me trading for me, and I panned out very well of course. But yeah, I love that money, so of course I'm going to be talking about it this offseason," Slay said. "That's everyone, that's what we all do when we've got one year left on our deal. We try to get the extension because it makes the cap low and then you get to start building around the team because once you're cap's too high, you can't add more players.

"So with me, with my cap that high, I'm sure they probably want to get it down, and the best way to get it down is to give me some money."

Advertisement

Slay has 26 interceptions and 513 tackles in 151 games (141 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2013-19) and Eagles.

--Field Level Media