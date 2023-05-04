Report: Eagles' Jalen Carter agrees to 4-year, $21.8M deal

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter became the initial 2023 first-round draft pick to agree to terms on an NFL contract, ESPN reported on Thursday

Per the network, Carter and the Eagles reached agreement on a four-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $21,806,184. All contracts involving first-round selections include a fifth-year team option. He was the No. 9 overall pick in last week's draft

Carter, 22, was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff championships.

He totaled 83 tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks and two forced fumbles in 38 career games with the Bulldogs.

--Field Level Media