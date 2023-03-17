Report: Eagles reach deal with QB Marcus Mariota

Quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, this time as a backup instead of as an expected franchise savior.

The 29-year-old veteran agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal that could rise to a maximum value of $8 million with incentives, ESPN reported Thursday night.

Mariota would serve as a backup to Jalen Hurts, who went 14-1 as a starter last year.

Advertisement

When Mariota was coming out of Oregon in 2015, the Eagles' head coach and de facto general manager at the time was Chip Kelly, who was in charge of the Ducks during Mariota's freshman season. Kelly reportedly offered an enormous trade package to the Titans to move up to the No. 2 pick in the draft to select Mariota, but Tennessee rejected the offer and chose the QB.

Mariota spent five years with the Titans, going 29-32 as a starter while completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 13,207 yards with 76 touchdown throws and 44 interceptions.

G/O Media may get a commission 35% off Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV Save big with this Samsung sale

If you’re ready to drop some cash on a TV, now’s a great time to do it. You can score the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for a whopping $800 off. That knocks the price down to $1,500 from $2,300, which is 35% off. This is a lot of TV for the money, and it also happens to be one of the best 4K TVs you can buy right now, according to Gizmodo. Buy for $1,500 at Samsung Advertisement

He served as a backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and 2021 before signing with Atlanta last spring. Mariota started the first 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, going 5-8 before he was benched in December.

Mariota posted a 61.3 percent completion rate while throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 TDs and nine interceptions last season. For his 87-game career, he has a 34-40 record as a starter with a 62.6 percent completion rate, 15,656 yards, 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media