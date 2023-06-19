Former Vancouver head coach Travis Green is joining the New Jersey Devils as an assistant coach, Sportsnet reported Monday

Green would replace Andrew Brunette, who left to take the head coaching job at Nashville.

Green, 52, went 133-147-34 in parts of five seasons in Vancouver. He was fired in December 2021 after an 8-15-2 start to the season.

Green chose the Devils and head coach Lindy Ruff over similar offers from the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs, per the report

