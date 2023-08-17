NCAA

Report: Ex-Spartans QB Payton Thorne to start for Auburn

Quarterback Payton Thorne (10) takes a break between shifts at the Spring Game at Spartan Stadium Saturday, April 15, 2023. Spring Game 15
Transfer Payton Thorne will start the season at quarterback for Auburn, On3 reported Thursday.

Thorne, formerly of Michigan State, was competing with returning starter Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner and true freshman Hank Brown for the role.

The Tigers open their season on Sept. 2 against visiting UMass.

Thorne, 22, was the starting quarterback for two seasons at Michigan State. In 29 career games with the Spartans (2020-22), he threw for 6,494 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions with a 60.9 percent completion rate.

The Spartans won 16 games with Thorne as the starter.

Thorne announced his transfer to Auburn in May, after the Spartans' spring game.

—Field Level Media