The Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Matthew Trickett to a three-year contract, NFL Network reported Friday

The undrafted rookie from the University of Minnesota worked out for the team during its mandatory minicamp.

The Falcons already have veteran Younghoe Koo, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, on the roster

Trickett kicked for three seasons at Kent State (2018-20) before playing for the Golden Gophers in 2021 and 2022.

For his career, he converted 79 of 100 field-goal attempts and 176 of 179 PATs.

--Field Level Media