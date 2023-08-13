NFL

Report: Falcons to sign Frank Ginda, USFL Defensive Player of Year

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Fans greet Michigan Panthers Jamal Milan (94), Frank Ginda (5) and their teammates as they walk into the field before the start of their game against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Fans greet Michigan Panthers Jamal Milan (94), Frank Ginda (5) and their teammates as they walk into the field before the start of their game against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Image: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have turned to the USFL in a bid to bolster their defense

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

NFL Network reported Sunday that the Falcons are signing Michigan Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda, who is the USFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year

Advertisement

Ginda, 26, has served as a team captain of the Panthers for the past two seasons. He totaled a USFL-best 104 tackles and had three interceptions and a sack last season

Ginda has yet to play in an NFL game despite spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. He also competed with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football and the New York Guardians of the XFL

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Medi