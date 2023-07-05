Report: Flyers signing D Victor Mete

The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Victor Mete agreed to a two-way contract for 2023-24, Sportsnet reported Wednesday

The deal is for $775,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 in the AHL, per the report.

Mete, 25, had two assists in 11 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has recorded 45 points (five goals, 40 assists) in 247 games over parts of six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs.

--Field Level Media