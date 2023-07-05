Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Report: Flyers signing D Victor Mete

Field Level Media
Oct 3, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete (98) waits for a face-off during the third period at Bell Centre.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Victor Mete agreed to a two-way contract for 2023-24, Sportsnet reported Wednesday

The deal is for $775,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 in the AHL, per the report.

Mete, 25, had two assists in 11 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has recorded 45 points (five goals, 40 assists) in 247 games over parts of six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs.

--Field Level Media