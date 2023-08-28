MLB

Report: Former MLB manager Pat Corrales dies at 82

By
Field Level Media
Jul 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA;A general view of the San Francisco Giants batting helmets before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park.
Image: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Former major league catcher, coach and manager Pat Corrales has died at 82, USA Today reported Monday.

He played nine seasons with four teams from 1964-73. He later managed parts of nine years with three teams.

Corrales was the first base coach for the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Corrales batted .216 with four homers in 300 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (1964-65), St. Louis Cardinals (1966), Cincinnati Reds (1968-72) and San Diego Padres (1972-73).

He compiled a 572-634-5 record as manager of the Texas Rangers (1978-80), Phillies (1982-83) and then-Cleveland Indians (1983-87).

Corrales also worked as a coach with the Rangers (1976-78), New York Yankees (1989), Braves (1990-2006) and the Washington Nationals (2007-08, 2009, 2011).

In 2012, he joined his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant to the general manager.

—Field Level Media