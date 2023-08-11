Report: Four ACC schools oppose adding Cal, Stanford

Talk of the Atlantic Coast Conference expanding is reportedly "on life support," with Clemson and Florida State among four schools that oppose adding Cal and Stanford.

The ACC presidents have not scheduled a call to resume discussions of expansion, and there is no definitive deadline to make a decision, ESPN reported, adding that talks continued into Friday night.

Twelve of the 15 schools most vote to approve of expansion, and ESPN reported that a vote won't be called unless the affirmative votes are assured.

North Carolina and North Carolina State were the other schools not wanting to add the two Pac-12 programs, which have seen their conference gutted by defections to the Big Ten and the Big 12.

Also hanging over the ACC are the comments from Florida State's president last week that the school would have to "very seriously" weigh leaving the conference unless its revenue distribution model is revamped.

An element of opposition to ACC expansion has been that it wouldn't enhance the conference's bottom line.

The Mountain West Conference was reported on Thursday to be awaiting word on Cal and Stanford, as well as Oregon State and Washington State, which also remain from the collapsed Pac-12.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier this week that the ACC was considering SMU of the American Athletic Conference.

—Field Level Media