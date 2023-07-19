Report: Free agent DE Dawuane Smoot visiting Ravens

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot will visit the Baltimore Ravens this week, NFL Network reported Wednesday

Smoot, 28, is a free agent after playing his first six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars

He finished last season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles but "is doing well in his rehab and prepping to get back on the field," per the report.

Smoot recorded five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 21 tackles in 15 games (no starts) in 2022.

The 2017 third-round pick has 22.5 sacks, 60 QB hits and four forced fumbles in 87 career games (17 starts).

--Field Level Media