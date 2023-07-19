Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Free agent DE Dawuane Smoot visiting Ravens

Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) takes to the field before a regular season NFL football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 101
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot will visit the Baltimore Ravens this week, NFL Network reported Wednesday

Smoot, 28, is a free agent after playing his first six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars

He finished last season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles but "is doing well in his rehab and prepping to get back on the field," per the report.

Smoot recorded five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 21 tackles in 15 games (no starts) in 2022.

The 2017 third-round pick has 22.5 sacks, 60 QB hits and four forced fumbles in 87 career games (17 starts).

--Field Level Media