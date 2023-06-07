Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is flying to Nashville on Sunday to meet with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network reported Wednesday

Hopkins and Titans coach Mike Vrabel were together with the Houston Texans when Vrabel was their linebackers coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017)

Advertisement

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26 after three seasons after they reportedly failed to find a trade partner.

While the Cardinals cleared $8.15 million in salary cap space with the move, they will take dead cap hit of $22.6 million, per Spotrac.

Advertisement Advertisement

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona.

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the final two games with a knee injury.

Advertisement

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 TDs in 145 games (all starts) for Houston (2013-19) and Arizona.

Since trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 season, the Titans have been looking for a new WR1. Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Phillips are the current projected starters

Advertisement

--Field Level Media