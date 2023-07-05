Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported Wednesday
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.
Advertisement
Antetokounmpo, 28, had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.
The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.
--Field Level Media