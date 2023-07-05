Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported Wednesday

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.

--Field Level Media