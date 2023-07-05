Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench after a 128-126 loss to the Miami Heat during game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Apr 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench after a 128-126 loss to the Miami Heat during game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported Wednesday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.

--Field Level Media