NFL

Report: Giants acquire DE Boogie Basham from Bills

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during pre-game warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during pre-game warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.
Image: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants agreed to acquire defensive end Boogie Basham from the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Eli Manning's worst moment from his rookie season
Friday 1:01PM
Luis Rubiales' mom locked herself in a church and is on a hunger strike
Yesterday

The trade report did not include the compensation for the Bills.

Basham, 25, was a second-round pick in 2021 and registered 4.5 sacks in 23 career games (no starts) with Buffalo.

Advertisement

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was working for the Bills when they drafted Basham out of Wake Forest.

He will join a defensive end rotation in New York that features veterans Leonard Williams and A'Shawn Robinson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Tuesday, the Giants activated wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson off the physically unable to perform list.

A second-round draft pick in 2022, Robinson had 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in six games last season before tearing his right ACL in Week 11.

—Field Level Media