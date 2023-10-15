Report: Giants' Alyssa Nakken first woman to interview for manager role

After becoming the first woman to join a Major League Baseball coaching staff in 2020, Alyssa Nakken is the first woman to officially interview for a managerial position in the majors, per The Athletic.

Nakken, 33, who is on the San Francisco Giants' staff as an assistant coach, was among the club's internal candidates to have a formal interview this past week, according to The Athletic report.

Giants bench coach Kai Correa and third base coach Mark Hallberg were also interviewed as a potential successor to Gabe Kapler, who was fired Sept. 29.

Joining Kapler's staff before the 2020 season, Nakken has spent the last four seasons focusing on baserunning, outfield instruction and in-game preparation.

Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in the majors when she handled first base duties after Antoan Richardson was ejected on April 12, 2022.

Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 as a baseball operations intern following a standout softball career at Sacramento State. She later moved into a front office role before joining Kapler's staff.

—Field Level Media