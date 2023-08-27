Report: Giants cut RB James Robinson

The New York Giants released running back James Robinson, NFL Network reported Sunday morning.

The news comes just hours after Robinson ran 10 times for 55 yards in the Giants' 32-24 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Saturday.

Robinson has been cut twice in two months this offseason. He was dismissed by the New England Patriots in June.

Robinson, 25, was undrafted in 2020 and crashed the starting lineup for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns that season and caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores.

Robinson finished last season with the Jets. He has 32 starts in three seasons with 2,262 rushing yards on 514 attempts (4.4 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns, plus 91 receptions for 617 yards and five TD grabs.

