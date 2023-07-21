Report: Giants signing veteran WR Cole Beasley

The New York Giants are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, NFL Network reported Friday

The 34-year-old free agent reunites with Giants coach Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo

Beasley also returns to the NFC East after playing his first seven seasons with Dallas (2012-18).

Beasley split last season with the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching six passes in four games.

He has 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs in 153 games (51 starts) with the Cowboys, Bills (2019-22) and Bucs.

