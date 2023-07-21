Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Giants signing veteran WR Cole Beasley

By
Field Level Media
Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at New Era Field.
Image: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, NFL Network reported Friday

The 34-year-old free agent reunites with Giants coach Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo

Beasley also returns to the NFC East after playing his first seven seasons with Dallas (2012-18).

Beasley split last season with the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching six passes in four games.

He has 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs in 153 games (51 starts) with the Cowboys, Bills (2019-22) and Bucs.

--Field Level Media