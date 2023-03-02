Report: Golden Knights acquire G Jonathan Quick from Jackets

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick reportedly is headed back to the Pacific Division.

Multiple media outlets reported the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. It was not immediately known what the Blue Jackets will receive in return.

Those reports came one day after Columbus acquired Quick and two draft picks from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for fellow goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

In that deal, the Blue Jackets received a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. Should the Kings fail to qualify for the playoffs, Columbus would then receive second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts.

Quick, 37, joins a first-place Golden Knights team that holds a two-point advantage over the second-place Kings in the Pacific Division entering play on Thursday. The rivals play in Las Vegas on April 6.

Quick is 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals-against average, .876 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games (27 starts) this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract.

Quick is the Kings' all-time leader in goalie wins (370, 199 more than the next-closest player), save percentage (minimum 70 games played) at .911 and shutouts (57). He was the netminder for the club's two Stanley Cup championships (2012, 2014), and the Connecticut native ranks third all-time in wins by American-born goalies.

--Field Level Media