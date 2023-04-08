Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Grizzlies C Steven Adams (knee) to miss playoffs

By
Field Level Media
Jan 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) gives direction during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies don't expect injured center Steven Adams to return for the playoffs, ESPN reported Saturday

Adams has not played since spraining the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while diving for a loose ball in the closing seconds of a Jan. 22 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The original injury prognosis for the 29-year-old veteran was three to five weeks. The Grizzlies ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season after he received a stem-cell injection on March 8

Adams started 42 games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocked shots.

He agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension prior to the season.

Meanwhile, multiple reports Saturday said the Grizzlies were signing forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a four-year deal. He was named the NBA G League Rookie of the Year this season while averaging 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in 17 games with the Memphis Hustle

The 20-year-old also appeared in 23 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over 5.9 minutes per game

The Grizzlies (51-30) have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday's regular-season finale at Oklahoma City

--Field Level Media