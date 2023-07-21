Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Hawks agree to terms with G Wesley Matthews

Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) warms up before game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent guard Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported on Friday

Financial terms were not disclosed for Matthews, who averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 52 games off the bench last season for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Matthews, who will turn 37 on Oct. 14, has averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 950 career games (753 starts) with the Utah Jazz (2009-10), Portland Trail Blazers (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015-19), New York Knicks (2018-19), Indiana Pacers (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21) and Bucks.

He has shot 42.0 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from 3-point range for his career.

--Field Level Media