Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Hawks' John Collins heading to Utah for Rudy Gay

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) warms up before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena.
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) warms up before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and Utah are finalizing a trade that will send John Collins to the Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, ESPN reported Monday

Watch
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Thursday 2:28PM
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM

The Hawks unload the three years and $78 million remaining on Collins' deal. It gives the Hawks a $25.3 million trade exception, the largest in the NBA, per the report

Advertisement

Collins, 25, a Utah native, has spent his entire six-year career with the Hawks after being selected No. 19 overall in the 2017 draft. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 363 career games (313 starts)

Gay, 36, played the past two seasons in Utah, his fifth team across a 17-year career. The 6-foot-8 forward has averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 1,120 career games (779 starts), starting with Memphis from 2006-13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gay exercised his $6.4 million option for 2023-24 to facilitate the trade, per the report.

The trade will not become official until July 6.

--Field Level Media