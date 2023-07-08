Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Hawks send package to Thunder for Patty Mills

Field Level Media
Feb 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are trading a package of three players and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for point guard Patty Mills, ESPN reported Saturday

Atlanta will save $4.5 million in a deal that sends guard TyTy Washington, center Usman Garuba and forward Rudy Gay plus a second-round pick to Oklahoma City.

Mills, 34, posted 6.2 points and 1.4 assists in 40 games (two starts) for Brooklyn last season. He owns career averages of 9.0 points and 2.3 assists in 860 games (107 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Nets.

This is the third trade in the past two weeks involving Mills, who has a $6.8 million expiring contract and could still be moved again, per the report.

Washington, 21, averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 assists in 31 games (two starts) as a rookie with the Houston Rockets in 2022-23.

Garuba, 21, has averaged 2.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 99 games (three starts) in two seasons with the Rockets.

Gay, 36, has averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 1,120 games (779 starts) over 17 seasons with five teams.

--Field Level Media