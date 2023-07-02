Report: Hornets sign F Miles Bridges to qualifying offer

Unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension, the Charlotte Hornets signed forward Miles Bridges to a one-year, $7.9-million qualifying offer, ESPN reported Sunday

The deal allows Bridges to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Bridges, 25, did not play last season after he was arrested on domestic violence charges and ultimately pled no contest while receiving a sentence of three years probation. He was handed a 30-game suspension by the NBA in April and will have to serve 10 games of that next season, with 20 games credited for time served.

The Michigan State product averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games (all starts) in 2021-22 with the Hornets. In four seasons with the club, he has averaged 13.4 points with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 291 games (188 starts)

