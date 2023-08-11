Report: Impasse over funding has Brewers pondering relocation sites

The Milwaukee Brewers could soon start studying locations for a potential move of the franchise if government officials are unable to reach an agreement on a taxpayer-funded package to pay for improvements to American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday

The newspaper reported that the improvements are required by the team's lease, which expires at the end of 2030

Nashville and Charlotte are among the cities the Brewers may consider if a funding deal isn't reached

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $290 million package to spruce up the ballpark but an agreement hasn't happened. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred urged lawmakers to resolve the issue in a rapid manner

The Brewers are reportedly concerned that there will be a financial shortfall for making ballpark improvements if a deal doesn't come to fruition

If funding for improvements is approved, the Brewers would extend their lease to 2043

Britt Cudaback, the spokeswoman for Evers, told the Journal Sentinel that Evers' proposal would save money in the long term and resolve the uncertainty

"The potential that the Brewers could imminently leave Wisconsin is why Gov. Evers proposed investing a portion of the state's historic surplus to ensure the Brewers stay in Milwaukee for the next 20 years, ultimately saving taxpayers $200 million in the long run while generating $400 million in revenue over the next decade," Cudaback told the newspaper

"Ensuring the Brewers remain in Milwaukee is critical for our state's future economic success and keeping good-paying, family-supporting jobs here in Wisconsin.

American Family Field opened in 2001 and was initially known as Miller Park. The name changed to American Family Field for the 2021 season

The Brewers have played in Milwaukee since 1970 after beginning play as the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969

