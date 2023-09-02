Report: Iowa State OL Jake Remsburg faces likely suspension

Iowa State starting offensive lineman Jake Remsburg will miss Saturday's season opener against Northern Iowa, likely as part of a six-game NCAA suspension linked to gambling, ESPN reported.

Remsburg is expected to be suspended six games following a widespread investigation into gambling at Iowa State that has embroiled seven current or former players. They include five returning starters from 2022, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

The school declined to comment on a potential Remsburg suspension.

"Iowa State has received the eligibility rulings from the NCAA's Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and shared those with impacted student-athletes," a university statement said. "As we have stated since the outset, we will not comment on any individual's case."

Remsburg allegedly gambled on NCAA football and basketball games, though not on Iowa State contests.

ESPN reported that Remsburg is the only one of the five returning players expected to play for the Cyclones this season.

If he receives the six-game suspension, as expected, Remsburg would be eligible to return to Oct. 14 for a Big 12 road clash against Cincinnati.

—Field Level Media