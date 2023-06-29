Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Jags OL Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for PEDs

By
Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) tears up after an apparent injury as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) pats him on the head during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. Pom Dec 09
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL is suspending Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson four games for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN reported Thursday

Robinson was reportedly facing a suspension of up to eight games that was dependent on the results of the 27-year-old's B sample. It's Robinson's first PED offense. He'll forfeit a total of $3,555,552 in salary.

Robinson will be eligible to return Oct. 8, the day before his 28th birthday, in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills in London.

Walker Little is expected to replace Robinson at left tackle, according to ESPN. Rookie and 2023 first-round draft pick Anton Harrison is expected to start at right tackle.

Robinson signed a three-year, $34.25 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. He has started all 75 games he's played in since the Jags selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Robinson missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games with a knee injury.

--Field Level Media