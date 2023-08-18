NFL

Report: Jason Peters, 41, wants to sign with NFL team

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) blocks Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) at FedExField.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters is hopeful to play in the upcoming NFL season, ESPN reported Friday.

Peters, 41, has played in 18 seasons since entering the NFL in 2004 after being undrafted out of Arkansas.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro previously suited up for the Buffalo Bills (2004-08), Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20), Chicago Bears (2021) and Dallas Cowboys (2022). He played in 10 games (one start) last season with the Cowboys.

A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles during the 2017 season, Peters has started 219 of the 238 career games in which he has appeared. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

—Field Level Media