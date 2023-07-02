Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Jazz G Jordan Clarkson to sign 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) stands on the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract extension to remain with the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported Sunday

The deal will extend through the 2025-26 season.

Last week, Clarkson elected to pick up his $14.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Clarkson, 31, averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 4.4 assists to go along with 4.0 rebounds in 61 games (all starts) last season. He shot a robust 44.4 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

The recipient of the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-21, Clarkson has contributed 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 661 career games (203 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Jazz

--Field Level Media