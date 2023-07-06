Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Jeff Van Gundy eyes return to coaching

Field Level Media
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Van Gundy is exploring a return to coaching after being laid off as a top analyst by ESPN last week, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday.

Van Gundy hasn't coached in the NBA since 2007, the same year he joined ESPN. He was among the on-air staff dropped by the network in a cost-cutting move.

Van Gundy "has been actively exploring a return to coaching" in an assistant role, per the report. Further, he had discussions with the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics before they added staff, leaving coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s staff with the Washington Wizards as a possible landing spot, per SI.

Van Gundy, 61, has a 430-318 career record as head coach of the New York Knicks (1995-2002) and Houston Rockets (2003-07). His teams went 44-44 in the playoffs, and he led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference championship in 1999. The San Antonio Spurs defeated New York in five games to win the NBA title.

--Field Level Media