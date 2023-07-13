Report: Jets re-sign DT Quinnen Williams for 4 years, $96M

The New York Jets and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension, multiple outlets reported Thursday

The deal includes a reported $66 million in guaranteed money and is the second-largest contract ever for a defensive tackle (Aaron Donald), per NFL Network. Williams would receive $24 million per year, shy of the $31.7 million annually of Donald.

Williams, 25, skipped voluntary workouts this spring while seeking a long-term deal.

He is due to earn $9.59 million on his fifth-year option in 2023.

Williams made his first Pro Bowl and earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2022 with 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits in 16 starts.

He has 191 tackles and 27.5 sacks in 57 career games (53 starts) since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media