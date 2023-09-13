Report: Jets won't try to lure Tom Brady out of retirement

The New York Jets will not ask a seven-time Super Bowl champion to replace a four-time Most Valuable Player.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Tom Brady coming out of retirement to replace injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't one of the options head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets are discussing.

Brady, 46, has made it clear to people close to him that he is finished with football, per the report.

Saleh confirmed Tuesday that 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is "our quarterback" and there is no competition heading into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Rodgers, 39, played just four snaps in his much-anticipated Jets debut on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills before sustaining a torn left Achilles tendon, ending his season.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, replaced Rodgers and completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime on undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return.

Tim Boyle is the only other quarterback on New York's roster, leaving the Jets to shop around this week for a veteran free agent.

—Field Level Media