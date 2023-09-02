NFL

Report: Jets WR Randall Cobb fined over $13K for hit

By
Field Level Media
Jul 31, 2023; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb was fined $13,889, NFL Network reported Saturday, for an illegal hit on New York Giants cornerback Bobby McCain during a preseason game last week.

Cobb connected with McCain on a blindside block after New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a pass to tight end Tyler Conklin. McCain entered concussion protocol after the hit that earned Cobb a penalty.

The play sparked an on-field rift between Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward, who shoved Rodgers a few plays following Cobb's hit.

The Giants and Jets will face each other during the regular season Oct. 29.

—Field Level Media