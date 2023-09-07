Report: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (back) likely to play vs. Illinois

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been limited due to back stiffness, is likely to play Friday night against Illinois, ESPN reported.

It was unclear Thursday whether Daniels or backup Jason Bean will start the game.

Daniels, the Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of the Year, missed the season opener against Missouri State because of the back issue, but ESPN reported he took a "significant amount of snaps" in practice this week.

The back tightness also impacted him during summer practice.

Daniels missed four games last season with a shoulder injury but appeared in nine, throwing for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 425 yards and seven scores.

The Jayhawks beat Missouri State 48-17 in the season opener last Friday behind Bean, who tallied 276 yards and two touchdowns. Bean started four games last season and nine in 2021.

Like Kansas, Illinois is 1-0 after defeating Toledo 30-28 last Saturday.

—Field Level Media