NCAA

Report: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (back) likely to play vs. Illinois

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 1, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during a timeout in the first half against the Missouri State Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 1, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during a timeout in the first half against the Missouri State Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been limited due to back stiffness, is likely to play Friday night against Illinois, ESPN reported.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

It was unclear Thursday whether Daniels or backup Jason Bean will start the game.

Advertisement

Daniels, the Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of the Year, missed the season opener against Missouri State because of the back issue, but ESPN reported he took a "significant amount of snaps" in practice this week.

The back tightness also impacted him during summer practice.

Daniels missed four games last season with a shoulder injury but appeared in nine, throwing for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 425 yards and seven scores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Jayhawks beat Missouri State 48-17 in the season opener last Friday behind Bean, who tallied 276 yards and two touchdowns. Bean started four games last season and nine in 2021.

Like Kansas, Illinois is 1-0 after defeating Toledo 30-28 last Saturday.

—Field Level Media