ShopSubscribe
NBA

Report: Khris Middleton back with Bucks for 3 years, $102M

By
Field Level Media
Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) protects the basketball from Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) in the third quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal to remain with the club, ESPN reported Friday

Middleton, who turns 32 in August, declined his $40.4 million player option for next season earlier this month to become a free agent.

The three-time All-Star has been hampered by injuries lately, missing the first 20 games last season following offseason left wrist surgery. Middleton returned to play seven of the next eight games, then missed his next 18 with a sore right knee.

In the 2022 playoffs, he suffered a sprained MCL and sat out Milwaukee's last 10 postseason games. After the Bucks' first-round exit this spring against the Miami Heat, Middleton underwent successful right knee surgery

A second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 draft, Middleton spent his rookie year with Detroit before joining the Bucks, where he has spent the past 10 seasons

Limited to just 33 games (19 starts) last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

He's averaged 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for his career and played a key role in the Bucks' run to the NBA championship in 2021

--Field Level Media