Report: Kings reach 5-year new deal with Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings and center Domantas Sabonis are in agreement on a five-year contract renegotiation and extension worth $217 million, ESPN reported late Saturday night

The deal includes $195 million in new money, per the report.

Sabonis, 27, earned his third All-Star nod last season, helping the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006

He averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 79 starts. He came to the Kings during the 2021-22 season in a trade with the Indiana Pacers

Sabonis averages 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in seven seasons with Oklahoma City (2016-17), the Pacers (2017-22) and Kings

Sabonis was drafted by Orlando in 2016 and dealt to the Thunder in a draft-night trade.

--Field Level Media