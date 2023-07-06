Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise

NBA

Report: Kings sending draft picks to Pacers for Chris Duarte

By
Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a trade that will send two second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for swingman Chris Duarte, ESPN reported Thursday

The Pacers will receive second-round picks in 2028 (via Dallas) and 2030, per the report. The deal is expected to made official later Thursday

Duarte, 26, averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 46 games (12 starts) last season. He missed a significant portion of the season after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain in a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4.

Drafted 13th overall by Indiana in 2021, Duarte made the NBA All-Rookie second team after averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (39 starts) during that season.

--Field Level Media