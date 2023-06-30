Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Kings to acquire Chris Duarte from Pacers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Mar 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are nearing a trade to acquire swingman Chris Duarte from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation, The Athletic reported Friday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Duarte, 26, averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 46 games (12 starts) last season. He missed a significant portion of the season after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain in a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4.

Advertisement

Drafted 13th overall by Indiana in 2021, Duarte made the NBA All-Rookie second team after averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (39 starts) during that season.

--Field Level Media