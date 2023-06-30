Report: Kings to acquire Chris Duarte from Pacers

The Sacramento Kings are nearing a trade to acquire swingman Chris Duarte from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation, The Athletic reported Friday
Duarte, 26, averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 46 games (12 starts) last season. He missed a significant portion of the season after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain in a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4.
Drafted 13th overall by Indiana in 2021, Duarte made the NBA All-Rookie second team after averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (39 starts) during that season.
