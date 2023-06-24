Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Knicks declining option for PG Derrick Rose

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will not pick up the option on veteran point guard Derrick Rose's contract for 2023-24, Newsday reported Saturday.

Rose, 34, will enter free agency if the Knicks decline their $15.6 million option for the three-time All-Star and former league MVP.

Rose played a limited role on coach Tom Thibodeau's squad last season, averaging 5.6 points and 12.5 minutes in 27 games off the bench.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose has career averages of 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 699 games (511 starts) with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Knicks. He was Rookie of the Year in 2008-09 and MVP the following season

The Knicks could try to bring Rose back at a reduced salary, per the report. He has not played more than 51 games in any season since 2016-17.

--Field Level Media